Search

Photography helps Stefanos Tsitsipas make money during lockdown

Updated: Aug 30, 2020, 13:24 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Stefanos created his own YouTube channel and also had a separate Instagram account, under the pen name, Steve the Hawk, where he shared photographs clicked by him

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas's passion for photography has helped him earn a few extra bucks during the lockdown.

Stefanos created his own YouTube channel and also had a separate Instagram account, under the pen name, Steve the Hawk, where he shared photographs clicked by him.

According to Tennis World USA, during a recent press conference in New York, he said: "I have sold some of my photos. I have done some work for some clients, small businesses and companies, of course when I have free time. I don't do this in front of my tennis. But during quarantine I got asked by a few companies and a few small businesses to create some promos for them. I'm really excited to be doing stuff like this. It enables my creation to expand further."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: Aug 30, 2020, 13:19 IST

Tags

tennis newslockdownCoronavirussports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK