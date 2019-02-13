Photos: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport completes five years

Updated: Feb 13, 2019, 23:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

To celebrate the occasion, Geet Sagar and his band will be performing some of the biggest hits at the airport today.

Photos: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport completes five years
Pic/Twitter

The pride of Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport completes five years today and its all decked up on the occasion!

T2 recently set a new record on December 8, 2018, by handling 1004 aircraft on a single runway. The airport was also the first to introduce a fully-automated check-in process. Right from generating boarding pass and baggage tag through self-service kiosks to extended check-in facility at a host of five-star hotels in the city.

Twitter has been sharing beautiful pictures of the T2 airport with the #High5ForMumbai. On the occasion, CSIA planned a special surprise where users were asked to show their unique dance moves at the airport to win exciting gifts. To celebrate the occasion, Geet Sagar and his band will be performing some of the biggest hits at the airport today. 

Clearly, it is definitely a #High5ForMumbai!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

chhatrapati shivaji international airportmumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

India's first mainstream drag queen

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK