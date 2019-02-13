Photos: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport completes five years

national

To celebrate the occasion, Geet Sagar and his band will be performing some of the biggest hits at the airport today.

The pride of Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport completes five years today and its all decked up on the occasion!

T2 recently set a new record on December 8, 2018, by handling 1004 aircraft on a single runway. The airport was also the first to introduce a fully-automated check-in process. Right from generating boarding pass and baggage tag through self-service kiosks to extended check-in facility at a host of five-star hotels in the city.

Twitter has been sharing beautiful pictures of the T2 airport with the #High5ForMumbai. On the occasion, CSIA planned a special surprise where users were asked to show their unique dance moves at the airport to win exciting gifts. To celebrate the occasion, Geet Sagar and his band will be performing some of the biggest hits at the airport today.

The pride of Mumbai, #CSMIA T2 is all decked for it's 5th Anniversary. Send us amazing pictures of all the glitter and the glamour at Mumbai International Airport! Exciting prizes up for grabs!

Am proud of my BOMBAY Airport. India's most eye-pleasing airport.



What a contrast to the eye-attacking ugliness of public places, roads, footpaths, flyovers, etc in #MUMBAI!



Should beauty remain a monopoly of the rich? Doesn't aam aadmi need it too?#High5ForMumbai @CSIAMumbai pic.twitter.com/UNpofXmDWO — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) February 13, 2019

Kudos @CSIAMumbai for completing 5 years of terminal 2. Always a smooth experience #High5ForMumbai pic.twitter.com/ckgPZPrEbk — Wizard (@MotifWizard) February 13, 2019

We couldn’t be happier more than it seeing @CSIAMumbai T2 is celebrating 5th anniversary #High5ForMumbai pic.twitter.com/L8tm9HMf9B — Pritam Bakshi (@PRITAMBAKSHI7) February 13, 2019

Bollywood fans in the house are in for a treat. With Geet Sagar and his band performing the biggest hits. #High5ForMumbai #CSMIA #MumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/KXUQq3Gb9O — CSIA (@CSIAMumbai) February 12, 2019

Clearly, it is definitely a #High5ForMumbai!

