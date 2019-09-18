Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday on the sets of Dance India Dance

Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions has made a place in people's hearts with its incredible dance performances of the extremely talented contestants. Now, the competition has got tougher and contestant are doing their best to impress judges with their performances. This week, legendary choreographer Saroj Khan will be a guest judge on the show and will encourage all the contestants while also judging their acts.

Not just this, contestants will be incorporating the most iconic hook steps of Saroj Khan and the entire team and crew of Dance India Dance took the opportunity to celebrate Kareena Kapoor Khan's 39th birthday that falls on September 21. The team had the perfect surprise for her.

The DID crew and contestants with Kareena

From bouquets to heartfelt messages, the dance champions left no stone unturned to impress their lovely judge. They even danced to some of her most popular songs like Mauja-he-Mauja, Sansanan, Bhage Re Mann making us feel nostalgic. Host Karan Wahi also narrated a sweet poem for her and won everyone's hearts.

The cast and crew planned more surprises for their dearest judge. They invited Bebo's fan and singing sensation Dhvani Bhanushali on the show to sing some hit songs on the DID stage for the birthday girl. Kareena was then invited to cut a cake, packed with fresh fruits freshly prepared at her favourite bakery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan offers a piece of cake to Saroj Khan

Amazed with this sweet gesture, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I am really touched by the team's gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me and it has been a wonderful journey. By the end of it, I think I am definitely going to cry and miss all of you. Let me tell everyone that I am always waiting for the shoot of DID, coming on set and watching all the performances by our champions. I am delighted at all the love showered upon me and deeply grateful for everything."

