Photos: Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar begin with pre-wedding festivities

Photos and videos from Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar's pre-wedding festivities are circulating on social media

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar, who are all set to become husband and wife on Wednesday, kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with 'haldi' and 'mehendi' ceremony. The pictures from the ceremonies have circulated online and the couple is beaming with joy and excitement in all the photos and videos.

Prateik and Sanya are in Lucknow, which is the latter's hometown. The entire wedding will take place in Lucknow itself. Dressed in a mustard-coloured outfit and floral tiara, Sanya looked beautiful. Prateik opted for an off-white kurta pyjama, which was paired with a dark green stole.

The wedding festivities is a two-day affair on January 22nd and 23rd. The couple has also planned a wedding reception in Mumbai. Reportedly, Prateik and Sanya want an intimate affair only with close friends and family.

Sanya Sagar is a 27-year-old writer-director-editor, hails from Lucknow and is a politician's daughter. She has graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication and has also done a one-year diploma in practical filmmaking from the London Film Academy. Sanya has worked as a production assistant on the Danny Huston-starrer, 'The Last Photograph', and as a production runner on the Salma Hayek short, 11th Hour.

The couple has known each other for over eight years and got engaged on January 23, 2018.

