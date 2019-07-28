Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lovey-dovey moments in Miami

hollywood

In her drool-worthy pictures, clicked on a boat, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sporting a baby pink swimsuit paired with see-through hand gloves

Pic/Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's vacation in Miami continues to make waves. PC and her husband-singer Nick Jonas are the most talked-about couple right now and there are no second thoughts about it.

After Chopra's grand birthday bash in Miami, the couple is now winning hearts with their dreamy snapshots, thanks to their social media handles.

In one of her drool-worthy pictures, clicked on a boat, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sporting a baby pink swimsuit paired with see-through hand gloves. Check it out right here:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJul 27, 2019 at 8:37am PDT

Needless to say, fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave a thumbs-up to the couple's adorable pictures with comments like "Damn! This is just out of the world." Another fan wrote, "wowwwwwww...Just awesome love birds."

View this post on Instagram My ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJul 27, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

Priyanka's sister Parineeti Chopra, who was in Miami a few days ago, looked fresh in a white off-shoulder top in a picture shared on Instagram while the 'Barfi' actress looked lovely in a colourful striped dress.



Pic courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Earlier, even Nick's pictures from the Miami diaries made headlines. Snapshots of Priyanka and Nick in swimwear were doing the rounds. Fans couldn't stop oohing and aahing over Nick's body. Female admirers relished his 'delicious' body. Some even referred to him as 'thick Nick'. One user wrote, "I want to play with his love handles (sic)."

Another commented, "I wanna chew on them (sic)." Netizens even thanked Chopra for not making him hit the gym to acquire a six-pack. They liked his 'dad bod' even before he becomes one.



Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'. She has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

