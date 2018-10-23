Photos: Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt's twins Shahraan and Iqra's birthday celebration
Maanayata Dutt brought in her twins Iqra and Shahraan’s birthday, with great aplomb. Born on Oct 22, 2010, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins turned 8 this year.
Mommy Maanayata took to Instagram to share pictures of Shahraan and Iqra's birthday party with their friends. Take a look:
The actor's kids Shahraan and Iqra love watching the actor's superhit film 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S' (2003) on loop on their DVD player every day. 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S' which features the father-son duo Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt together, makes Shahraan and Iqra happy watching them together on the big screen at home.
Since this was one of Sanjay and Sunil Dutt's last projects together, Sanjay's wife Maanayata makes it a point to show the kids the chemistry between their father and grandfather. Now, that's family entertainment.
We must say, Dutt kids are a bundle of innocence. Unlike other star kids, who usually acknowledge paparazzi's attention, these Dutt scions are very shy and that's the cutest part of the little ones. Though Shahraan is very mischievous, Iqra is quite calm.
Sanjay Dutt too took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of his kids while cutting cakes.
May God bless you two with a lifetime of love and happiness! Happy Birthday my babies.
