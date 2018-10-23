Search

Photos: Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt's twins Shahraan and Iqra's birthday celebration

Oct 23, 2018, 10:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mommy Maanayata took to Instagram to share pictures of Shahraan and Iqra's birthday party with their friends.

Photos: Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt's twins Shahraan and Iqra's birthday celebration
Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt's 8th birthday party

Maanayata Dutt brought in her twins Iqra and Shahraan’s birthday, with great aplomb. Born on Oct 22, 2010, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins turned 8 this year.

Mommy Maanayata took to Instagram to share pictures of Shahraan and Iqra's birthday party with their friends. Take a look:

Shahraan and Iqra Dutt's birthday celebration
Shahraan and Iqra Dutt's birthday celebration

Shahraan and Iqra Dutt's birthday celebration
Shahraan Dutt cuts his birthday cake

Shahraan and Iqra Dutt's birthday celebration
Iqra Dutt cuts her birthday cake

Shahraan and Iqra Dutt's birthday celebration
Maanayata Dutt helps the little one while he cuts his birthday cake

Shahraan and Iqra Dutt's birthday celebration
Shahraan and Iqra Dutt pose with their birthday cakes

Shahraan and Iqra Dutt's birthday celebration
That's Shahraan's cake

The actor's kids Shahraan and Iqra love watching the actor's superhit film 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S' (2003) on loop on their DVD player every day. 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S' which features the father-son duo Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt together, makes Shahraan and Iqra happy watching them together on the big screen at home.

Since this was one of Sanjay and Sunil Dutt's last projects together, Sanjay's wife Maanayata makes it a point to show the kids the chemistry between their father and grandfather. Now, that's family entertainment.

Shahraan and Iqra Dutt's birthday celebration
That's Iqra's birthday cake

We must say, Dutt kids are a bundle of innocence. Unlike other star kids, who usually acknowledge paparazzi's attention, these Dutt scions are very shy and that's the cutest part of the little ones. Though Shahraan is very mischievous, Iqra is quite calm.

Sanjay Dutt too took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of his kids while cutting cakes.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

May God bless you two with a lifetime of love and happiness! Happy Birthday my babies.

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) onOct 22, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Also View Photos: These Bollywood star kids are as famous as their celebrity parents

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sanjay duttmaanayata duttbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata's photos are too hot to handle

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK