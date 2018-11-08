Photos: Sonali Bendre celebrates an 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

bollywood

Sonali Bendre, who is getting treated for cancer in New York shared Diwali Puja photo from there on Instagram

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsonalibendre.

Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York, had a small Diwali celebration there with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. She took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional note, which has her greeting and wishing everyone on the occasion of Diwali.

Sonali Bendre wrote, "Diwali in New York happens much later than in Mumbai... Hence the late wish! It was quite an unconventional one... We didn't have Indian clothes, we had a small puja... But it was all heart."

The Sarfarosh actress further added, "Happy Diwali everyone! May this year bring you good health, wealth and prosperity... Hope you celebrated this festival with your family and friends, and hope you cherish every moment of happiness with them!"

In the photo shared, Sonali can be seen lighting candles and offering prayers to God along with husband and son. Sonali has always remained positive in her outlook as she battles the serious ailment, with support from her family and friends.

In July, the 43-year-old actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a 'high-grade cancer'. Post her diagnosis, the Duplicate actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

