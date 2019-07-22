Photos: Sushmita Sen is having a gala time in Yerevan with beau Rohman Shawl, kids Renee and Alisah

bollywood

Sushmita Sen on Sunday shared a string of photographs on Instagram from her romantic getaway. Check it out

Pic courtesy/Sushmita Sen's Instagram account

Sushmita Sen, who is currently enjoying her vacation in Yerevan (Armenia) with her children Renee and Alisah, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her beau Rohman Shawl. Sush on Sunday shared a string of photographs on Instagram from her romantic getaway.

Sushmita shared photos and wrote, "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be! Rohman Shawl... I love you guys!"

Another one, where Sushmita Sen is seen basking in the sun.

Earlier last week, the former beauty queen shared a "family selfie" along with her daughters and Rohman in which everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.

Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo seems to be going strong.

On the professional front, there are reports of the actress making her digital debut. She has previously starred in films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Filhaal..., Vaastu Shastra, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Zindaggi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi, and No Problem.

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates