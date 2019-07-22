Search

Photos: Sushmita Sen is having a gala time in Yerevan with beau Rohman Shawl, kids Renee and Alisah

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 14:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sushmita Sen on Sunday shared a string of photographs on Instagram from her romantic getaway. Check it out

Photos: Sushmita Sen is having a gala time in Yerevan with beau Rohman Shawl, kids Renee and Alisah
Pic courtesy/Sushmita Sen's Instagram account

Sushmita Sen, who is currently enjoying her vacation in Yerevan (Armenia) with her children Renee and Alisah, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her beau Rohman Shawl. Sush on Sunday shared a string of photographs on Instagram from her romantic getaway.

Sushmita shared photos and wrote, "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be! Rohman Shawl... I love you guys!"

Another one, where Sushmita Sen is seen basking in the sun.

 Earlier last week, the former beauty queen shared a "family selfie" along with her daughters and Rohman in which everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

God bless #armenia & it’s wonderful People!!! ðÂÂ¤ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Every moment magical & forever cherished!!! Alisah carries a song in her head that she can dance to anywhere...just like her momðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Renee & @rohmanshawl mostly wondered what to do with us ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» #sharing #moments #beautifultrip #yerevan #vernissagemarket #northavenue #cascade #republicsquare @leocaferestaurant @madi_officialpage #duggadugga ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ I love you guys!!!! #happiness #life #family #love ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) onJul 19, 2019 at 5:27am PDT

Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo seems to be going strong.

On the professional front, there are reports of the actress making her digital debut. She has previously starred in films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Filhaal..., Vaastu Shastra, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Zindaggi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi, and No Problem.

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sushmita senbollywood news

Sushmita Sen's lover Rohman Shawl is a hottie

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK