Photos: Sushmita Sen poses with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl; leaves tongues wagging

bollywood

Sushmita Sen was once again spotted with Rohman Shawl at the Mumbai airport, and now, this one has left the town talking about the duo

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl at Mumbai airport

Sushmita Sen once again was spotted at the Mumbai airport with model friend and her alleged boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. It's been quite a few times the duo has been seen hanging out together, but this one has left the rumour mills running.

If the rumours are to be believed, it is said that there is something more to their friendship. Apparently, Sushmita Sen met him at a fashion gala a few months ago, and ever since then, there was no turning back for the new B-town couple.

Though it's too early to say anything about their relationship, there is surely a whiff of romance among the duo. The actress has also moved on from her on-off relationship with restaurateur Ritik Bhasin. Not only this, a few days back, Sushmita and Rohman were shying away from the cameras to get clicked together, but now, it seems from these images that they have taken a step closer in their relationship.

Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen at the Mumbai airport

All pictures: Yogen Shah

On the work front, the actress is often spotted at various fashion shows. In fact, the last fashion show where Sushmita Sen sizzled at the ramp, Rohman Shawl was spotted with Sushmita's daughters - Renee and Alisah, and the sweet little family was having a lot of fun at the fashion show. Take a look at the images from the show, here!

Rohman Shawl with Renee Sen and Alisah Sen at the fashion show event

Also Read: Sushmita Sen To Walk For Bhumika, Jyoti At LMIFW S/S'19

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates