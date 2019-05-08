Photos: The Kapoors share adorable pics of Sonam and Anand to wish them on their anniversary
The Kapoor family, including Anil, Sunita, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, took to social media to congratulate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their first wedding anniversary
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their first wedding anniversary today, May 8, and the couple was showered with love and good wishes from all quarters. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a lavish traditional Punjabi ceremony in Mumbai.
The Kapoor family, including Anil, Sunita, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, wished the cute couple on their anniversary on social media with unseen pictures of them. Actor and Sonam Kapoor's dad, Anil Kapoor, shared a couple of their pictures and wrote, "It's been such a fantastic year for you both, and if it's any indication of the life to come, you have so much love, happiness, success (and shoes) to look forward to! Happy Anniversary @anandahuja @sonamkapoor ! Love you both! Keep making #everydayphenomenal"
Sonam's mum Sunita Kapoor also shared a picture of Sonam and Anand and captioned the photo: "Happy happy anniversary. Love is not about how many days, months , or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."
View this post on Instagram
Happy happy anniversary ♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â Love is not about how many days, months , or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day. âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â
Sister Rhea shared a classy picture of the couple, possibly on a dinner date, and wrote, "Happy anniversary family!!!!! I love you both more than hot sauce.#everydayphenomenal #hujas @sonamkapoor @anandahuja"
Kid brother Harshvardhan Kapoor shared the couple's photo from their wedding and wrote, "Year 1 @sonamkapoor @anandahuja"
View this post on Instagram
Sonam Kapoor herself shared a video from her wedding day with a lovely message for husband Anand. She wrote, "My Darling @anandahuja no one makes me feel as loved and cherished as you do. The kind of confidence and fulfilment I get from our relationship is unprecedented..."
View this post on Instagram
My Darling @anandahuja no one makes me feel as loved and cherished as you do. The kind of confidence and fulfilment I get from our relationship is unprecedented. I drowned myself in stories and lived in my dreams my whole life, And you came into my life and pulled me into a reality which was actually as beautiful as the best fairytale ever. You are, my ever after. I love you sweetheart happy anniversary. ð¥ @reelsandframes (a special thanks to my darling youngun @lisamishramusic for giving a voice to my fairytale it was the most beautiful surprise and heartfelt gratitude to Anand rathi for making this sweet video for me!)
Also read: Anand Ahuja to Sonam Kapoor on first wedding anniversary: You're my guiding star
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sonam Kapoor's adorable childhood pictures will make you go 'Aww'