Photos: The Kapoors share adorable pics of Sonam and Anand to wish them on their anniversary

The Kapoor family, including Anil, Sunita, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, took to social media to congratulate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their first wedding anniversary

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their first wedding anniversary today, May 8, and the couple was showered with love and good wishes from all quarters. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a lavish traditional Punjabi ceremony in Mumbai.

The Kapoor family, including Anil, Sunita, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, wished the cute couple on their anniversary on social media with unseen pictures of them. Actor and Sonam Kapoor's dad, Anil Kapoor, shared a couple of their pictures and wrote, "It's been such a fantastic year for you both, and if it's any indication of the life to come, you have so much love, happiness, success (and shoes) to look forward to! Happy Anniversary @anandahuja @sonamkapoor ! Love you both! Keep making #everydayphenomenal"

Sonam's mum Sunita Kapoor also shared a picture of Sonam and Anand and captioned the photo: "Happy happy anniversary. Love is not about how many days, months , or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."

Sister Rhea shared a classy picture of the couple, possibly on a dinner date, and wrote, "Happy anniversary family!!!!! I love you both more than hot sauce.#everydayphenomenal #hujas @sonamkapoor @anandahuja"

Kid brother Harshvardhan Kapoor shared the couple's photo from their wedding and wrote, "Year 1 @sonamkapoor @anandahuja"

View this post on Instagram Year 1 @sonamkapoor @anandahuja A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor) onMay 7, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor herself shared a video from her wedding day with a lovely message for husband Anand. She wrote, "My Darling @anandahuja no one makes me feel as loved and cherished as you do. The kind of confidence and fulfilment I get from our relationship is unprecedented..."

