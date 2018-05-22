Pics: Shweta Bachchan Nanda shoots with dad Amitabh Bachchan for a commercial

Shweta Bachchan Nanda will feature in a jewelry brand's latest TV campaign along with her father Amitabh Bachchan



Shweta Bachchan Nanda did not pursue a career in B-Town, but she does have filmi genes. We recently saw her thumkas at designer Sandeep Khosla's niece, Saudamini Mattu's wedding and at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception. Now, she is all set to showcase her acting skills. She features in a jewellery ad with dad Amitabh Bachchan.

Kalyan Jewellers roped in Shweta Bachchan Nanda as an influencer. Shweta will feature in the brand's latest TV campaign along with her father Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the brand's face since 2012.



The father-daughter duo will enact the special bond they share on film for the first time. The ad film, scripted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by GB Vijay from Sculptors Production, narrates the story of a father and daughter, while also echoing the values of trust and transparency.



Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who recently announced her upcoming book, is also known within close circles as a designer. On board Kalyan Jewellers, Shweta will be the face of many customer centric initiatives of the brand. Renowned for her sartorial elegance, Shweta will also bring her unique style sensibilities by curating signature collections for the brand.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, "We are extremely delighted that Shweta has consented to participate in a Kalyan Jewellers brand TV campaign. We have had a long association with the illustrious Bachchan family, with both Mr and Mrs Bachchan representing the brand globally. We believe that audience will love to see the film wherein, both, Shri Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta play the role of a father and daughter, in an ad film for the first time."



The TVC, which is also being shot in Malayalam will have Manju Warrier playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. The advertisement is expected to go on air in July.

