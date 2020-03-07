Picture of tiger surrounded by a bulldozer and a truck goes viral. Here's why

An eye-opening picture of a tiger surrounded by a truck and a bulldozer has taken the internet by storm. The powerful picture was shared by Twitter user Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest officer who has about 90,000 followers on the microblogging site.

So to whom does the place belongs. When picture speaks more than the words. Powerful image by unknown. #TigerLand pic.twitter.com/rWvhnWBVpQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 5, 2020

In the viral picture, a tiger can be seen seated on the ground between a truck and a bulldozer parked on either of his sides, The picture, which has gone viral paints a very powerful message showing how development bings about devastation and displacement in the name of progress.

While sharing the breathtaking picture with his followers, Parveen wrote: So to whom does the place belongs. When a picture speaks more than the words. Powerful image by unknown. He ended his post with the hashtag 'Tiger Land'.

Since the time it was shared, the post has garnered nearly 3,500 likes and over 700 re-tweets. The post also created a stir with Twitter divided over the sorry state of animals in their natural habitat. The sad picture also took Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt by surprise.

Have often wondered how terrifying a Bulldozer must seem when viewed through the eyes of an animal whose home gets plundered.This image is a reminder that eventually man only leaves behind a trail of devastation in the name of progress. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/K8lIH3Q9Wi — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 5, 2020

While re-tweeting the picture for her followers, Pooja Bhatt wrote: Have often wondered how terrifying a Bulldozer must seem when viewed through the eyes of an animal whose home gets plundered. She further said, "This image is a reminder that eventually man only leaves behind a trail of devastation in the name of progress." She ended her caption with folded hands emoticon.

After actress Pooja Bhatt, netizens also took to the comments section of the post and shared heartbreaking pictures. Here's a look:

Philip Shabecoff once said that "So bleak is the picture... that the bulldozer and not the atomic bomb may turn out to be the most destructive invention of the 20th century"



One more sad image from Maharashtra Grasslands pic.twitter.com/tPGlQ6Bhac — Sid the Birder (@siddisimple) March 5, 2020

Disturbing to see these heavy machinery in the Heartlands of the forest. — SaurabhKarkera (@SaurabhKarkera) March 5, 2020

Now the tiger is Protector of these trees, seems like.... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Gayathri ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Kannaninradhai) March 5, 2020

Sad but powerful — The Perpetual Polymath (@AudioArnold) March 5, 2020

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates