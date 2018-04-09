Piers Morgan buys sports gems from Russell Crowe's auction

The presenter made successful bids on sporting memorabilia from Crowe's private collection, put on sale following the finalisation of the his divorce from Australian actor Danielle Spencer



Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan, 53, is thrilled to have bid and then bought a signed Shane Warne cricket vest and an All Blacks jersey from actor Russell Crowe's Art of Divorce auction for $14,500.



Russell Crowe

The presenter made successful bids on sporting memorabilia from Crowe's private collection, put on sale following the finalisation of the his divorce from Australian actor Danielle Spencer. Morgan got Warne's Australia Test jersey for $7,500 (£4,087) and a signed All Black's jersey from the late Jonah Lomu for $7,000 (£3,815).



"When I went through the list of auction items, I realised there were two I just had to have. Shane is the greatest bowler of all time and Jonah was the greatest rugby player of all time," Piers told British tabloid, The Daily Mail. Yesterday, Morgan tweeted, "You did wash it, right @ShaneWarne?"

