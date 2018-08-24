Pinarayi Vijayan: UAE aid news came from leaders of both countries

national

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said earlier that the United Arab Emirates did not announce the $100 million aid for the state and asked Vijayan to reveal his source

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the reported aid of Rs 700 crore from the UAE for the flood victims was intimated to the world by the leaders of the two countries.

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said earlier that the United Arab Emirates did not announce the $100 million aid for the state and asked Vijayan to reveal his source. Vijayan told the media that the offer of aid was made by the ruler of the Emirates to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Both these rulers themselves intimated this to the world. The issue now is whether to accept or not. My view is it should be accepted," he said. Elaborating, Vijayan said the news was conveyed to him by Middle East businessman M.A. Yusuf Ali. "I did tell you this earlier too.

"He (Ali) met them (UAE rulers) and this was stated to him. When Ali informed me, I asked him if I can make this public. He said I can and I did." The Chief Minister also told journalists to read a tweet by Modi on the subject.

