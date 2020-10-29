Pippa: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli to star in war drama

Makers of the upcoming 1971 war film Pippa on Thursday introduced the star cast of the film which includes actors Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update about the cast of the film. "STAR CAST FINALIZED... #IshaanKhatter, #MrunalThakur, #PriyanshuPainyuli and #SoniRazdan to star in #Pippa... 1971 war film," tweeted Adarsh.

STAR CAST FINALIZED... #IshaanKhatter, #MrunalThakur, #PriyanshuPainyuli and #SoniRazdan to star in #Pippa... 1971 war film... Based on the book #TheBurningChaffees... #Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon to direct... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. pic.twitter.com/rhcdWu6MSX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2020

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film will be based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' and will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

