PixaHive's upcoming Photoshop Tutorials will have 10 Lessons

PixaHive announced its upcoming Photoshop tutorial which is set to include 10 lessons in text format for covering the beginner-level concepts of photo editing using Adobe Photoshop.

The difference between an image uploaded by an experienced and amateur photographer is way more than just their way of capturing it. Experienced photographers use the best photo editing software programs that are currently available in the market. Programs like Adobe Photoshop help them in creating high definition images that speak to the audience. Even an amateur photographer can learn the basics of this software to get an edge over its peers in the industry.

PixaHive.com is an Indian public domain photography website that operates from PixaHive Studios in India. Within one month of its launch, the website has published more than three thousand images by hundreds of photographers from different parts of the country. Similarly, thousands of users have benefited from the website by downloading high-quality free images for different purposes. Writers, Authors, Entrepreneurs, Web Designers and Developers, and others who are launching their services online, have used the images from PixaHive to improve their online presence.

After starting its Online Travel Photography Contest on September 5, PixaHive.com is all set to launch its free Photoshop tutorial for its users. Rohit Tripathi the founder of PixaHive said, "We are really excited to open this new door of possibility for the contributors and users on our website. By learning the basics of Photoshop, the photographers uploading their content on our website will get a chance to improve the quality of their shots without paying any fees for the course. This will certainly help them take their skills a notch up from where it is currently at."

"We particularly chose Adobe Photoshop because of the versatility that the software offers. It is used by photography experts and beginners with great enthusiasm around the world. Learning the tools offered by this professional software will dramatically improve the quality of the images and photographers will be the one to gain from the positive reputation of their shots," said Rohit.

The course is said to include tutorials in text format. Real-life examples will be provided at the end of the tutorial for learners to understand the concept thoroughly. In this tutorial, PixaHive is set to cover basic concepts like getting started with the software, importing images in the program, understanding the interface, navigating and zooming images, resizing, and cropping, along with many other basic concepts. By the end of the tutorial, the learners will efficiently edit images and navigate the program without any difficulty.

On learning the concepts, PixaHive provides a platform to the learners for uploading their edited images. By viewing the types of pictures uploaded on the platform, the learners will understand the current trends in the industry and accordingly improvise their skills.

Since one month of its launch, PixaHive has published thousands of images from different parts of the world. Currently, the company is collecting submissions for the ongoing photography competition which is said to conclude on September 20.

