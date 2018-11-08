Piyanka Chopra 'Payjama' Party: Isha Ambani, Sophie Turner, Parineeti Chopra have a blast

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort in December. The two got engaged in August in a traditional ceremony at her residence in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra's payjama party/picture courtesy: Instagram

Ahead of her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas, actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated with a 'payjama' party with her girl gang including actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra, heiress Isha Ambani and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

Priyanka shared a few pictures from the party on Instagram. She is seen posing in white striped nightwear.

"Payjamas are cool... bride squad. Payjamas and heels," she captioned.

Priyanka was in Amsterdam over the weekend to celebrate her pre-wedding festivities.

Priyanka Chopra has taken the internet by storm with pictures from her fancy bridal shower, celebrated her bachelorette party with her girl gang last week. She was joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra and her future sister-in-law and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner.

While the pretty bride-to-be was busy enjoying her bachelorette, Parineeti made sure that the fans don't miss the fun, by loading her Instagram page with some drool-worthy pictures from her Mimi didi's special night.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are often spotted globetrotting together and mid-day has nominated them in the category 'Travel Diaries' for Bollywood Jhakaas Awards.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra In Her Hangover Avatar After Bachelorette Party

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS