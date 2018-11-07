Priyanka Chopra in her hangover avatar after bachelorette party

hollywood

Priyanka Chopora's bachelorette party in Amsterdam had cousin Parineeti Chopra, sister-in-law Sophie Turner and her girl gang

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

After her bachelorette party, Priyanka Chopra ended up with a hangover. She posted a picture with sister-in-law-to-be Sophie Turner in which they are seen wearing eye masks. PeeCee wrote, "The morning after... the J sisters (sic)." Fiance Nick Jonas's mum Denise replied to the post saying she had a remedy for it.

PeeCee's bachelorette party in Amsterdam had cousin Parineeti Chopra besides another bride-to-be Isha Ambani in attendance. The bash, which went on till late night, left PeeCee exhausted. It's not easy being a bride.

View this post on Instagram The morning after... #TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onNov 5, 2018 at 9:16am PST

Cousin Parineeti Chopra had shared a photo from the party, which caught Nick Jonas' eyes. The cute banter involving Priyanka Chopra between Nick and Parineeti was the cutest thing that emerged on the internet yesterday. Parineeti, on Monday, joined her cousin Priyanka Chopra for her bachelorette party and took to her official Instagram account to share some glamorous pictures from the fun night.

Completely smitten in love, the 'Find You' singer commented on Parineeti's post writing, "Wow she's so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce me?" Pulling a witty reply out of her pocket, Parineeti wrote, "Nick Jonas, she's very hard to get! But I can try for you if you agree to pay the 5 million dollar shoe hiding fee!"

Check the photo here:

After the fancy party with her girl-gang, Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai with Parineeti Chopra for Diwali celebrations. She was spotted at the airport on Tuesday night.



Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra spotted at the Mumbai airport. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

