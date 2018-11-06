Video: Priyanka Chopra gives 'sister-in-law' Sophie Turner a piggyback ride

hollywood

Here are some interesting photos and videos from Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette trip in Amsterdam

Priyanka Chopra with sister-in-law Sophie Turner. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra's fan club.

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra is painting the town red with her bachelorette party photos! The photos from her girl squad's trip to Amsterdam gives will make you pack your bags and head to the scenic country. Priyanka is accompanied by her associates Natasha Pal, Chanchal D'Souza and Dana Supnick-Guidoni, and besties Tamanna Dutt and Srishti Bahl Arya, along with sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

Priyanka and team were seen twirling in their dresses and enjoying the bachelorette party. The desi girl took to her Instagram story on Sunday night, where she is seen carrying the Game of Thrones star. Not to miss those high-heel boots! Sophie is all smiles as she clings on to Priyanka's neck. "In heels! This is what you have to do for sisters-in-law these days," Priyanka speaks while looking into the camera.

Social media is flooded with photos and videos from Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette party.

View this post on Instagram Setting sail... #bachelorette #Squad A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onNov 4, 2018 at 3:41am PST

View this post on Instagram A day in the life of... #bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onNov 4, 2018 at 9:36am PST

She recently had a bridal shower at Tiffany's in New York. Talking about Priyanka's and Nick's relationship, they have everyone in awe of their love and adulation towards each other. The couple, who last month visited Jodhpur sparked rumours of them scouting for a location for their wedding. While there were several theories to their visit, it is now been confirmed that Priyanka and Nick have zeroed down on Umedh Bhavan in Jodhpur.

Talking about 2018 being the year of love, Priyanka and Nick too made their engagement official in August through a private Roka ceremony in Mumbai. The couple first met at Met Gala in 2017, and have been going strong as ever. The couple has since been on a travelling trip. From New York, Mexico, Los Angeles, Oklahoma to Texas, their outing's pictures are heavily dominating the internet.

About Priyanka and Nick's love story:

Nick and Priyanka were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later.

In May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two "had a great time", he also insisted they went only as friends.

"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places," Nick told the story during an episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

It was only in the subsequent few weeks that the couple spent a lot of quality time together and started to spark romance rumours. While people around them started questioning what was cooking, Nick maintained then that their relationship was just platonic.

"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we're engaged," he said, adding, "So, the story sort of wrote itself."

Nick said it wasn't until about five months ago that the two decided to give a romantic relationship a try.

"It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in," he said. "And we're very happy."

