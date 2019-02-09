Piyush Goyal gets his AC train car at Churchgate in rush hour

national

In what is termed as sacrilege in terms of Mumbai railway commuters where every single minute is valuable, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday during the peak evening rush hour got his swanky, air-conditioned 'inspection' rail car at crowded Churchgate station, keeping commuters on platform 1 waiting.

As it is Churchgate has just four platforms and the inspection car took one of it at peak evening-time rush hour for a few minutes.

AC train at Churchgate

Handling too many portfolios, the minister seems to have no time for regular meetings and decided to conduct a review meeting onboard the swank train car with the General Managers and Principal Heads of Departments on this special one-car train on his way from Vile Parle to Mumbai.



Though officials were mum, sources said had he taken a normal local train, it would have gelled with the other trains and commuters could have used it once the minister went away. This air-conditioned swank inspection rail car, ended up waiting for a few minutes at platform one after the minister went away as it involved face-turning and then taking it on a sideline. And till all this was happening, no suburban train could enter Churchgate on platform one.

The air-conditioned rail car is usually used by senior officials for periodic inspections. The minister was in Mumbai to address a BSE seminar on the budget.

