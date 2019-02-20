Piyush Goyal: Semi AC local train not feasible

national

Speaking to journalists , Piyush Goyal said there might be logistical problems while running such a train and it did not look quite feasible. The semi-AC train was planned after demands from passenger associations

Piyush Goyal

Mumbaikars' dream of travelling in semi-air conditioned trains seems to have been broken with union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal saying the ministry was having second thoughts about them. He also expressed doubts about the technical feasibility of running such a train, though its manufacture continues.

