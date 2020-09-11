Piyush Mishra on nepotism: No Kapoor or Khan family came in my way

Actor-lyricist-singer Piyush Mishra is known for his acting prowess in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Pink, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, among others, and for penning the lyrics of songs like 'Keh Ke Lunga' from GOW, Tashan Main from Tashan, and many others. But being an outsider, ask him about nepotism and Mishra says that he has never had to face it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Piyush Mishra said, "Personally, nepotism never harmed me. I entered the industry after my prime (youth) ended. I did what I wanted to, I did a lot of work. I was never affected by nepotism. No Kapoor or Khan family came in my way. For me, nepotism does not really exist, and even if it does, it has not harmed me yet. But yes, there goondaism in the industry. Dadagiri hai (sic)."

He added, "Huge stars and writers want newcomers to first pay their respect to them and then work. It depends on you - whether you want to pay respects or simply go ahead with your work. I was not ready (for bowing down) so I continued working in my own way. When I found something amiss or not according to my preference, I would just leave."

The actor was recently seen in the much-talked-about web series JL 50, in which he played Dr B.C. Mitra. The four-part sci-fi series also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhay Deol, who plays a CBI officer investigating an aircraft that disappeared 35 years ago in Kolkata.

