PJ Hindu Gym qualify for Kanga League 'A' Division

The victorious PJ Hindu Gymkhana team

PJ Hindu Gymkhana emerged victorious against Parel SC on first innings lead to lift the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League Division 'B' title and earn a promotion to Division 'A' recently.

After being put in to bat, Parel SC looked to be in control at 82-2 at the PJ Hindu Gymkhana, before left-arm spinner Salil Agharkar delivered crucial blows at just the right time in a high pressure encounter.

Salil finished with an impressive 6-38, cleaning up the middle-order to ensure Parel SC were bowled out for just 132. In reply, PJ Hindu Gym scored 233-3 declared thanks to Prathamesh Pawar's 76 and 56 runs each by Sachin Katkar and Sachin Wagh.

