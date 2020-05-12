PK and Rock On actor Sai Gundewar passes away at 42 due to brain cancer

Sai Gundewar, the actor who was seen in some very successful Bollywood films like PK and Rock On, passed away in the USA on May 10 at the age of 42 due to brain cancer.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, offered his condolences, have a look right here:

The actor was very active on Instagram and his last Instagram post could leave you teary-eyed and emotional. He wrote- "Hi guys thinking of starting #moringa #supplement in powder from tonight onwards to help get rid of my ##cancer? Weakness and symptoms of #hydrocephalus, anybody using it? Any feed back positive and nqegative." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Over the last few months, he was very active on Instagram and used to share a post daily. May his soul Rest In Peace.

