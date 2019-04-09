IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik face off in top of the table clash

ipl-news

Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in the battle for the top spot in the IPL 2019 table

Dhoni and Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings & Kolkata Knight Riders captains have a point to prove and a win against the best will just do that.

While M.S. Dhoni is out there showing he has still got it to be a crucial member of the Indian team for the upcoming 2019 World Cup, Dinesh Kartik still has to prove his worth and ensure he gets a seat on the flight to England as Indian selectors to look for a wicketkeeping alternative for the World Cup.

M.S. Dhoni and Dinesh Kartik have so far done exceedingly well in the tournament so far with their captaincy and team selections as both the teams have lost only a single match and won the remaining four.

MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings think tank must be busy making plans to stop Andre Russell and Robbie Uthappa while Karthik and Co devise a plan to tackle Imran Tahir and Harnbajan Singh on a slow spin friendly pitch as both the teams look to win the match and cement a Play Off spot as soon as possible.

Battle to watch out for:

Dhoni has got the better of Karthik with 11 wins against him while Karthik also hasn’t done bad with 7 wins. Chennai’s bowling attack has the best economies in IPL this season while KKR’s Russell and Rana have hit the highest no of 6’s this year.

Will it be a happy homecoming for Dinesh Kartik or will MS Dhoni work his magic and remain unbeaten at home? The stage is definitely set for an high octane evening packed with action and entertainment as we look forward to the match.