PLA increases troop deployment at Finger Area

As India dominates south of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh, China has started fresh build up at Finger area north of the Lake, sources said on Wednesday. It started soon after the skirmish on the southern bank took place on September 7 where warning shots were fired by both sides.

The deployment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops have increased since Tuesday evening. They are also bringing in more materials and logistics items. The troops from both sides are at a short range from each other. "They are within clear visible range and Indian troops are keeping a close watch on the activities," said a government source.

The Chinese continue to sit atop Finger 4 ridgeline. The north bank of the lake is divided into eight fingers that are contested by both sides. India claims that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Finger 8 and had been holding on to area till Finger 4 but in a clear alteration of status quo the Chinese have been camping at Finger 4 and have set up fortifications between Finger 5 and 8.

The Indian Army have occupied crucial heights in areas around the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Chinese have made several attempts to take over Indian positions. It has become the new friction point where Indian Army seems be in an advantageous position. The Indian Army has occupied heights that allow it to dominate the Chinese Moldo garrison and the Spangur Gap under Chinese control. Both India and China lay claim to some of these heights.

