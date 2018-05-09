Planning to go for a trek to Himalayas? Here's what you need to carry

Here's a checklist of essentials that you must carry for a Himalayan trek



Mount Everest. Pic courtesy/YouTube

Trekking is a mix of adventure, delight and self-fulfillment. The high-altitude treks offer a thrill-packed action - an experience that should not be missed at any cost.

The mighty Himalayas are the cure for those bitten by the adventure bug. Whilst it takes a lot of gusto, courage and determination, travelling smart is necessary.

Talking about the essentials of smart packing, Rupali Juneja, a travel expert, said, "If you are planning to explore the fascinating mystery of the snow-capped Himalayan beauty, there are several aspects that should be taken care of before starting the sojourn. Many times people over-pack their bags by stuffing it all. This is done because you never know what you might end up needing on your way. However, this is an absolute NO-NO! You must always pack your backpacks smartly so as to avoid wasting time trying to find things later. This will also ensure that you are carrying less/lightweight while climbing up."

"Take time to understand the terrain you are off to. If you have chosen arid mountains, make sure you carry a good hat or a sun cap and pair of glasses. Good trekking shoes, of course, are essentials as would be a sturdy rucksack. A water bottle, sunscreen, insect repellent, Swiss knife are the other essentials. For higher reaches, thermals, woolen caps and warm socks are a must," said Navneet Mendiratta, a content curator, and travel expert.

1. Prepare a checklist: A checklist always helps to remember and organise the items that one needs to carry. Always opt for travelling light.

2. Arrange them the right way: Arranging all your belongings is a task but if done in a right way, everything becomes easily accessible.

3. Quick snacks: Food will surely keep one energised during the trek.

A good and memorable trekking is always the result of a smart packing. So be a smart trekker and enjoy the thrill of trekking expedition in the Himalayas.

