Plant ideas

Updated: May 18, 2020, 10:19 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Join a workshop that will teach participants the basics of terrarium making, selecting the right plants and taking care of them, and maintaining the right tools. There will also be a live demonstration of making an open terrarium

Right now is an ideal time to cultivate a green thumb considering the amount of time spent at home. And a terrarium is a convenient way to add some plants in the house. Join a workshop that will teach participants the basics of terrarium making, selecting the right plants and taking care of them, and maintaining the right tools. There will also be a live demonstration of making an open terrarium.

On May 23, 3 pm
Log on to insider.in

