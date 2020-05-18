Plant ideas

Right now is an ideal time to cultivate a green thumb considering the amount of time spent at home. And a terrarium is a convenient way to add some plants in the house. Join a workshop that will teach participants the basics of terrarium making, selecting the right plants and taking care of them, and maintaining the right tools. There will also be a live demonstration of making an open terrarium.

On May 23, 3 pm

Log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news