Play together, win together
Spend your time attending a specially curated game-a-thon this weekend
Gather at this SoBo restaurant with your friends and family and spend the day playing games such as dumb charades, 10-second summaries and Pictionary with added twists, at a Game-a-thon organised by Mango Short, an entertainment company. Also, try out its brand new release, Bruhana: A Knock-Out Card Game while you are there.
On August 31, 2 pm
At Doolally Taproom, Kwality House, Kemps Corner.
Log On To doolally.in
(to register)
