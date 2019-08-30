Play together, win together

Search

Published: Aug 30, 2019, 07:43 IST | The Guide Team

Spend your time attending a specially curated game-a-thon this weekend

Gather at this SoBo restaurant with your friends and family and spend the day playing games such as dumb charades, 10-second summaries and Pictionary with added twists, at a Game-a-thon organised by Mango Short, an entertainment company. Also, try out its brand new release, Bruhana: A Knock-Out Card Game while you are there.

On August 31, 2 pm
At Doolally Taproom, Kwality House, Kemps Corner.
Log On To doolally.in
(to register)

