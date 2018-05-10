Play with the right dress and jewellery to look stylish during summer

Smart hacks to look stylish this summer





Make your summer stylish and comfortable by teaming up your right dress with apt jewellery and perfect accessory. Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist, Vajor and Sonal Sahrawat, Creative Director, Sonal's Bijoux & Adawna list some tips to look stylish this summer.

1. Jumpsuit: Jumpsuits are the most effortless and sought-after choice when you want to dress up effortlessly in this scorching heat. Sleeveless with floral prints along with a flared silhouette is what will keep you going throughout the day. Wear it with a pair of flats, sunglasses and statement earrings to walk the streets in style.

2. Dress: A casual summer dress is a must during bright sunny days. Whether you opt for solid colours or for soothing prints, nothing can come to your rescue in this heat other than a nice breezy dress. Keep the look chic and boho and style it well with a pair of sandals, tassel earrings and candy pop sunglasses.

3. Top and bottom: For someone who loves to keep their looks effortless, minimalist yet full of class, for someone who loves to explore places when on a vacation, a fun top with a pair of bottoms is your go-to choice! Complete your look with a slip-on and a sling and you're ready with your on-the-go look.

4. Bright coloured stones: Go colour-crazy with your wardrobe and try mixing in some vibrant coloured stone jewellery. Dare to rock a more-is-more look and brighten up your summer outfits with unique coloured jewellery pieces.

5. Stylish pearls: Pearls are something that never goes out of style and this year is no exception. Wear it as a stud or as a dangling earring, this style will never fade away. Opt for long dangling style pearl earrings for any parties, weddings or social events and make a style statement to rock your gorgeous look this year.

