Playing safe! Randeep Hooda takes COVID-19 test before he starts shooting for Unfair and Lovely

On Wednesday, Randeep Hooda took a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure before beginning the shoot of Unfair and Lovely. Writer Balwinder Singh Janjua's directorial debut goes on floors in Haryana today. After wrapping up the dubbing of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he was prepping for the comedy, co-starring Ileana D'Cruz. "Hope all goes well," said Hooda as this is his first shoot in the new normal.

Unfair and Lovely is a rib-tickling comedy that grapples with India's unrelenting obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by the Indian society against dark skin.

Subverting the on-going narrative, Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in the titular role of Lovely and will be paired with Randeep Hooda for the first time. Marking the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua (famed screenplay writer Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan), the film comes at a critical time when women are being encouraged towards empowerment and the society aims to stand firmly against misnomers that promote fair skin.

The film is written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan, the music will be composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics will be penned by Irshad Kamil.

For the unversed, Hooda was injured while shooting for Radhe and had to undergo leg surgery. Talking about the same in an interview, he said, "My leg is healing, there's no post operative complication. I'll be able to move around properly in a week's time. My dad, who's a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything."

