PM Modi at rally in Bihar: Opposition acting like spokespersons of Pakistan

national

He also hit out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for advocating restoration of the post of Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir, saying can any country have more than one PM

Narendra Modi

Jamui (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lambasted the opposition parties for seeking proof of military operations against terror camps and remarked they appear spokespersons for Pakistan more than political parties representing India.

Addressing his maiden rally in Bihar after announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Modi said the electorate must decide whether they want the madadgars (helpers) of Pakistan to be in power..those who are out to destroy the morale of armed forces by seeking proofs.

He also hit out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for advocating restoration of the post of Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir, saying can any country have more than one PM. I would like the Congress and the RJD, which are part of the same mahamilavat gang, to come clean on the issue. The PM has been mocking mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of opposition parties as "mahamilavat" (highly adulterated).

"They appear more like spokespersons for Pakistan than political parties representing India," the PM said launching a scathing attack at the rivals for their comments post-Pulwama terror attack. The Prime Minister alleged that whenever the Congress has come to power in the country, whether on its own or heading an alliance, governance has gone into reverse gear. Growth rate has dropped while there has been a surge in terrorist activities, violence and accumulation of black money.

In a veiled attack on parties like Lalu Prasads RJD, Modi said those who always swore by the name of JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) are now sitting in the lap of the Congress. In an apparent rebuttal of the RJDs repeated allegation that his government was planning to do away with reservations to forward the RSS agenda, he said let alone Modi, nobody can abolish quotas. We have provided 10 per cent reservations for the economically weaker sections among the general category, but we have done so without diluting reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, he pointed out.

With elections approaching, they have begun to scare you with the false propaganda that Modi is out here to do away with reservations. The fact is, we granted constitutional status to the OBC commission despite hurdles created from their side, the Prime Minister alleged. It is a matter of pride for all of us that after getting the constitutional status, the first person to be heading the body Bhagwan Das Sahni hails from this state., he pointed out. They have suddenly discovered the virtues of Ambedkar on whom they had only heaped insults during his lifetime. The father of the Constitution got Bharat Ratna, in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the making of modern India, by our government, Modi asserted. Five places associated with Ambedkar, including London, are being developed as Panch teerth (five places of pilgrimage) by my government, Modi added.

Modis maiden election rally in the state was held in the Lok Sabha segment represented by Chirag Paswan, son of Union minister Ramvilas Paswan and the heir apparent of BJPs alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party. You know what depths Bihar had sunken into under the RJDs rule.

The team of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi had made great efforts to pull Bihar out of the deep rut. A lot more still needs to be done and for that we need your blessings, he said. In keeping with his rousing style of oratory, Modi ended his brief address by making the crowds chant along with him Main bhi Chowkidar, gali gali mein chowkidar an obvious riposte to Congress president Rahul Gandhis oft-repeated slogan Chowkidar chor hai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates