Watch video: Narendra Modi releases butterflies on his 69th birthday

Updated: Sep 18, 2019, 11:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The prime minister also named the saffron-coloured plain tiger butterfly as the state butterfly of Gujarat

A screengrab of the video, posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday was celebrated with huge fanfare. Amidst the celebrations, followers were seen donating 69 kg laddoo to a Hanuman temple in Bhopal and 1.25 kg gold crown in another temple in Varanasi. And with reports of Modi meeting his mother Heeraben in Gandhi Nagar and performing a pooja at Kevadia dam, he was also seen releasing butterflies in the park near the dam in a video tweeted by him.

At the Kevadia butterfly garden which is 193km away from Ahmedabad, he was seen gleefully releasing butterflies and also reportedly named the saffron-coloured plain tiger butterfly as the state butterfly. Modi, who spent the day in his home state of Gujarat, also visited the cactus garden during his visit to the Statue of Unity, visited the Ekta nursery where traditional eco-friendly products are manufactured and saw a live demonstration of its production process.  

The Prime Minister also did an aerial survey of the Statue of Unity and tweeted praising its majestic appearance while paying respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 

Modi received wishes from people, celebrities and politicians alike through social media. President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP leaders and that belonging to the opposition party and chief minister of the states wished the leader along with artists that showcases innovative ways that paid respect to the leader. The wish worth mentioning was by Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli who wished him in Gujarati, while Modi replied in Nepali.

