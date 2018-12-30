PM Modi shouldn't use such language: Sharad Pawar on "lollipop" remark

national

The prime minister's remarks followed the loan waivers announced by the Congress governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh after assembly polls

Sharad pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the farm loan waivers announced in Congress-ruled states as "lollipop".

"Such language doesn't suit the country's prime minister. In fact, the Centre should provide financial aid to the states which are giving farm loan waivers," the former Union agriculture minister said, addressing a press conference here in central Maharashtra.

"Instead, he (Modi) is ridiculing the efforts to provide relief to farmers," added the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.

Speaking at a function in Uttar Pradesh Saturday, Modi had accused the Congress of misleading farmers on loan waivers, saying its governments in states handed out "lollipops" instead of what was promised before the polls.

"Lollipops were handed out. The loan waiver was given to only 800 farmers (after the Congress-JD(S) government came to power in Karnataka)," the prime minister claimed.

