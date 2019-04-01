PM Modi terms National Conference demand for 'Kashmir PM' serious issue

national

Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday termed as a serious issue a reported statement by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah that Jammu and Kashmir should have a separate Prime Minister.

Addressing an election rally here, he demanded that the Congress and other constituents of 'Mahagathbandhan' to respond to this statement by their ally.

Modi said the National Conference wanted to turn the clock back by creating a pre-1953 situation.

"Do you accept this demand by an ally of the Congress? Will any Indian accept this?" he asked.

Modi alleged that a parliamentary candidate of the National Conference had raised pro-Pakistan slogans a couple of days ago but the Congress and the National Conference kept quiet.

Modi alleged that this mentality of dividing the country caused huge damage to India.

"This mentality of the Congress strengthened the anti-national forces. Because of the mentality they raise questions on air strikes and surgical strikes and it was because of this mentality they met the Chinese envoy during Doklam standoff."

Modi said India was not ready to suffer another terrorist attack. "Now we know how to respond. We can barge into their house and kill them," he said, to loud cheers by the crowd at the L.B. Stadium.

"For 40 years they had been killing us every day and we were sitting idle fearing that if we do something we will lose the vote bank. Enough is enough. Modi is no longer ready to tolerate," he said.

The BJP leader targeted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its ally Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). He said the focus of the TRS government was not on development but on the vote bank and the Chief Minister's family.

Referring to the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of MIM, Modi said there was no development on the other side of the Musi river.

He said the government of India wanted to develop infrastructure and extend the Metro to the old city.

"But there is a big speed-breaker called Majlis. They don't understand the language of development. Day in and day out they remember only Modi. This chowkidar is giving them sleepless nights," he said.

Modi said the step taken by his government to protect sisters and daughters of the country from 'repressive mentality' angered his opponents. He recalled the criticism he had to face for brining a bill in the Parliament to ban triple talaq.

"I am appealing to the victims and those sisters and daughters scared of triple talaq to support us. We guarantee your protection."

