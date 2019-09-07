Mumbai: Narendra Modi to inaugurate three new metro lines today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stones for the three Metro Lines that will serve the city and the Metropolitan Region. While the 9.2-km long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor and 20.7-km long Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor will serve the region; the 12.8-km long Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor is said to ease travel for commuters from the Central suburb Wadala to South Mumbai.

With the metro lines, the Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for Metro Rail Bhavan in Aarey colony. This 154-meter 32-storey headquarters will control a total network of 337 km – that will operate within the city and the Metropolitan Region. The area for the Metro Bhavan is said to be 1,14,088 square meters long of which 24,293 square meters are allocated for operation control center; 9,624 square meters for training Institute and 80,171 square meters for various simulators and metro-related technical offices.

The metro coach, which is on exhibition in BKC, is the first of its kind that has been manufactured under the “Make-in-India” initiative. Sampling this, the state-of-the-art coach was manufactured in a mere 75 days as against 365 days. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is said to have ordered for more than 500 more of such coaches to ferry commuters on Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A and Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridors which are looking at completion very soon. These coaches are known to be accessible for differently-abled commuters too and provide a dedicated space to park your bicycles. The station is also known to have facilities providing automated fire detection systems and the closed-circuit cameras can transmit video surveillance in real-time.

Similarly, the Bandongri Metro station on Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridor will also serve differently-abled commuters. The station is said to provide facilities such as synchronized platform screen doors to avoid crowd-related accidents and fire detectors and suppressors, intrusion and unattended object detection system. Moreover, the station also has automatic rescue devices, energy-efficient elevators, escalators, solar-powered LED fittings. The elevators are known to have been facilitated with buttons.

The Prime Minister is also said to be unveiling the Brand Vision Document of Maha Mumbai Metro. The vision is to connect places within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and provide people with most delightful commuting experience and the mission is to provide a seamless safe, comfortable and faster mode of commute.

