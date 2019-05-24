PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's film opens to mixed responses

bollywood

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film starring Vivek Oberoi is based on the life of the incumbent Prime Minister

Poster of the film

After immense controversy generated around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, the film, which stars Vivek Oberoi, saw the light of the day on May 24, 2019. Vivek Oberoi plays the character of Modi and was in news for this film. The Modi biopic locked horns with Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted at the cinemas. Vivek's film has now opened to mixed responses. The film PM Narendra Modi was among the most anticipated movies after Modi achieved a resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film starring Vivek Oberoi is based on the life of the incumbent Prime Minister. Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta are others, who star in the biopic that depicts Modi's journey from humble beginnings to his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat and finally as Prime Minister of the country. The film has garnered a mix reaction from the audience.

Speaking to ANI, one of the viewer, Megha said, "The movie is fabulous, in fact, it is inspirational for us. The movie shows how honest and hardworking Modi Ji is and I rate the movie 5 out of 5. Plus Vivek Oberoi has done a very good job playing Narendra Modi."

Praising the movie, another fan, Mukesh Sharma said, "The movie is really good, it shows Modiji's struggle. He lived a very difficult life without any modern day amenities but still made his way to the top. It teaches us three things - have confidence, honesty and patience in life."

The movie garnered mixed reactions on social media as well. While many feel the storyline is inspiring, few others believe the biopic is an exaggerated love letter.

" Just watched 'PM Narendra Modi', it's more of an oleaginous love letter than a biopic!" a Twitter user, Ashish Srivastava wrote.

Others said the film is a below average film that won as a biopic but failed as a feature film.

The Election Commission on April 10 had stayed the release of the biopic, a day ahead of its original scheduled release date on April 11, which coincided with the commencement of the first phase of the general elections. The film's date was fixed on May 24.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates