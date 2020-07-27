PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis greet Uddhav Thackeray on 60th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as leaders of ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and opposition BJP on Monday greeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the latter's 60th birthday.

In a warm message, Modi said: "Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerayji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhavji's long and healthy life".

The PM said that a birthday is a day to reminisce of the past, as well as chart a course for the future.

Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji’s long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020

"I believe today will give you more strength to achieve the goals of the development of the state and the country," said Modi.

Leaders of the MVA -- comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress -- also greeted Thackeray.

In their messages, state Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat wished Thackeray the best of health and a long life while NCP MP Supriya Sule wished Thackeray a "healthy year ahead".

BJP's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrakant Patil also extended greetings to Thackeray, wishing him a long and healthy life.

The Shiv Sena launched a fleet of 12 fully-equipped ambulances -- one for each Sena Vibhag in the city -- for the benefit of Covid-19 patients, as part of Thackeray's birthday celebrations.

On July 25, Thackeray had made a personal appeal to all party leaders and workers not to crowd his home or office to wish him on his birthday.

In view of the COVID pandemic, he announced, he would not celebrate his birthday but suggested that his partymen organise medical camps, blood and plasma donation drives, for public benefit.

"For the past four months, we have been combating coronavirus and have got good results. Please avoid putting up banners, hoardings on my birthday and maintain Covid protocols strictly. All the wishes and blessings I dedicate to the Corona Warriors," said Thackeray.

