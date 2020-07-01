PM Narendra Modi quits Chinese social media page Weibo, all posts removed

After the government banned 59 Chinese apps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to quit the Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo, which he had joined a few years ago. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s account went blank after his profile photo, posts, and comments were removed from the handle.

As soon as the decision was taken to disallow Chinese 59 Apps in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that he would be quitting Weibo, which he had joined a few years ago: Sources pic.twitter.com/vDnIZwEqyF — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

The Twitter-like account Weibo, the largest Chinese microblogging site, has a more complex procedure to quit for VIP accounts, which is why the official process was initiated. However, Weibo has yet to close PM Modi’s account.

Modi had 115 posts on Weibo. It was decided to manually delete them and 113 posts were removed. The two posts left were photos with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

For VIP accounts, Weibo has a more complex procedure to quit which is why the official process was initiated. For reasons best known to the Chinese, there was great delay in granting this basic permission: Sources https://t.co/aEtTLxIPFm — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

