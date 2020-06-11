PM Narendra Modi shares 'very good news' on Twitter with pictures of Gir lions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of the majestic Asiatic lions in the Gir forest in Gujarat to share some ‘very good news’. The news was to announce the growth reported in the population of the big cats in the forest and their distribution areas.

Modi took to his Twitter and Instagram pages were he said, “Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29 per cent. Geographically, distribution area is up by 36 per cent.”

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of the people of Gujarat for achieving such an ‘excellent’ feat.

Two very good news:



Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%.



Geographically, distribution area is up by 36%.



Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat.https://t.co/vUKngxOCa7 pic.twitter.com/TEIT2424vF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2020

The post was shared on Wednesday evening on the prime minister’s Twitter page that garnered more than 58,500 likes and was retweeted over 10,000 times. On Instagram, the post received more than 2,457,000 likes. Many people took to Twitter and Instagram to express their views on the forest’s achievement and to praise the beauty of the animals. Some users also posted congratulatory messages for the Gujarat Forest Department.

Great News Sir, Your govt is doing excellent work to save tigers. Which is clearly reflecting in the results as well. India is already home to 70% of tigers in the world and Your govt initiatives, efforts and steps will surely increase these nos. #TigerStateOfIndia — NishantSð®ð³ (@nishants79) June 10, 2020

This is great news. Thank you for sharing sir. It reflects good work by government towards wildlife conservation. — Kashyap Patel ð®ð³ (@kashyap9991) June 10, 2020

Wow! Great news..!! It gives me immense pleasure nd feeling of contentment when i see such positive spectacular come back of nature nd wildlife.....

ðð — Being_Með· à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤®à¥à¤¦ ð (@myselfpramo) June 10, 2020

Congratulations to the entire team of Gujarat Forest Department. — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) June 10, 2020

Thank You very much and Big salute you.âð»ð®ð³ — à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ 'à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°' (@ianujagnihotri) June 10, 2020

Instagram users also commented on the post expressing their happiness on the feat. "Sounds good , as the king of jungle number increases," A user posted. A second user said, "Soo great news sir (sic)." Another user exclaimed, " Incredible India!"



Earlier this day, the prime minister spoke at the 95th Annual Plenary Session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce where he said that the country should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming a self-reliant nation. "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn the current coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India," Modi said at the conference.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news