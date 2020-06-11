Search

PM Narendra Modi shares 'very good news' on Twitter with pictures of Gir lions

Published: Jun 11, 2020, 13:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The news was to announce the growth reported in the population of the big cats in the forest and their distribution areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of the majestic Asiatic lions in the Gir forest in Gujarat to share some ‘very good news’. The news was to announce the growth reported in the population of the big cats in the forest and their distribution areas.  

Modi took to his Twitter and Instagram pages were he said, “Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29 per cent. Geographically, distribution area is up by 36 per cent.”

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of the people of Gujarat for achieving such an ‘excellent’ feat.

The post was shared on Wednesday evening on the prime minister’s Twitter page that garnered more than 58,500 likes and was retweeted over 10,000 times. On Instagram, the post received more than 2,457,000 likes. Many people took to Twitter and Instagram to express their views on the forest’s achievement and to praise the beauty of the animals. Some users also posted congratulatory messages for the Gujarat Forest Department.

Instagram users also commented on the post expressing their happiness on the feat. "Sounds good , as the king of jungle number increases," A user posted. A second user said, "Soo great news sir (sic)." Another user exclaimed, " Incredible India!"

Earlier this day, the prime minister spoke at the 95th Annual Plenary Session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce where he said that the country should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming a self-reliant nation. "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn the current coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India," Modi said at the conference.

