PM Narendra Modi to launch Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan from MP

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district to launch the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan at Ram Nagar on Tuesday.

The scheme will focus on training, building infrastructure and stepping up initiatives for e-governance under the e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project.Prime Minister Modi will also address Panchayati Raj from Mandla.

The Prime Minister will first inaugurate Aadi Mahotsava, a three-day program on the conservation of ancient Tribal culture and heritage at Ramnagar. Later, he will unveil a road map for overall development of tribals during the next five years. Also, the Prime Minister will dedicate the local government Directory to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi will felicitate village Sarpanches which have achieved 100 percent smokeless kitchens, 100 percent vaccination under Mission Indradhanush and 100 percent electrification under Saubhagya Scheme.

He will also unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Maneri. The Prime Minister will also interact with the District Collectors of the aspirational districts from Madhya Pradesh.

