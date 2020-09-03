PM Narendra Modi's website account hacked, Twitter says 'actively investigating'

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked early in the morning on Thursday.

The account is named narendramodi_in and the last tweet was on August 31. The tweet has a quote of Modi's from his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

According to reports, the account sent out tweets asking its followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

A screengrab showed that hackers put out a tweet proclaiming that they have taken over the account.

Twitter said it has taken "steps to secure the compromised account" and is "actively investigating" the situation.

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

In July, Twitter accounts of several prominent personalities were hacked. Hackers had accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and used them to solicit digital currency.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news