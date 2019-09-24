PMC Bank: RBI directives on bank put people in panic and despair

Account holders stand outside a brack of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank in Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg at Fort. Pic/Suresh KK

The restrictions put on the Punjab and Maharashtra bank by the Reserve Bank of India has thronged its account holders on a panic mode. The customers of this multi-state scheduled cooperative bank, that has 137 branches in their network, will be allowed to withdraw a sum not exceeding more than Rs 1000 at a time and will not be able to make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowal of funds. The bank has also been asked to refrain from accepting fresh deposits.

The Twitterati, some of them being distorted account holders with the bank, expressed shock and awe over this issue with some posting their concerns on what lies ahead for the establishment and questioning the central government's financial policies and some posting memes on this issue.

Everybody is talking about #pmcbank will not work for 6 months but I am asking what will happen after 6 months? Will all account holders get their money back? @RBI @nsitharaman — Tejas (@tejasd24) September 24, 2019

Now it's better to keep money at home rather than bank . Today's it's #pmcbank tomorrow there might me some other who knows ! — Shubham Babar (@shubham_babar) September 24, 2019

Demonetisation---common people suffer



26/11 attack---common people suffer



Mumbai flood---common people suffer



To protect forest---common people suffer



Bridge stampede---common people suffer



Withdraw own hard earn savings---common people suffer

Moral:we always suffer#pmcbank — SHEKHAR S (@Shekhar7Saurabh) September 24, 2019

With #PMCBank closed with not fault of the depositors. All our hard earn money stuck. How can one survive with total withdrawal of only Rs. 1000.

I wish if 50000 Houston people can come down and help the depositors.

But for Modi it's ...#BakiSabTheekHai — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) September 24, 2019

This can happen with any bank in over night #pmcbank — DancingDemocracy (@Dimocrazy) September 24, 2019

State of panic, people waiting for a solution #pmcbank pic.twitter.com/kt5utFsiwE — Sagar Obhan (@ObhanSagar) September 24, 2019

PMC before Account Opening:-



Sir,You can open account in our bank with just âÂÂÂ¹500



PMC after Account Opening :-



Sir,Now you can make Transactions of âÂÂÂ¹1000 once in six months.@RBI #pmcbank @FinMinIndia — Krishna (@Krishna94832176) September 24, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates