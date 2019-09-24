MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

PMC Bank: RBI directives on bank put people in panic and despair

Updated: Sep 24, 2019, 16:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The central banking institution asked the bank to restrict their activities for six months and refrain from renewing or granting loans

PMC Bank: RBI directives on bank put people in panic and despair
Account holders stand outside a brack of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank in Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg at Fort. Pic/Suresh KK

The restrictions put on the Punjab and Maharashtra bank by the Reserve Bank of India has thronged its account holders on a panic mode. The customers of this multi-state scheduled cooperative bank, that has 137 branches in their network, will be allowed to withdraw a sum not exceeding more than Rs 1000 at a time and will not be able to make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowal of funds. The bank has also been asked to refrain from accepting fresh deposits.

The Twitterati, some of them being distorted account holders with the bank, expressed shock and awe over this issue with some posting their concerns on what lies ahead for the establishment and questioning the central government's financial policies and some posting memes on this issue.

 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

national news

Amrita Rao and Environmentalist Chinu Kwatra collect broken Ganesha idols

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK