PNB Fraud: Nirav Modi's sister faces Interpol red notice

Cong supporters stage a protest against Nirav Modi in New Delhi on February 21, 2018. File Pic/AFP

Interpol has issued a red corner notice against Purvi Modi, a Belgian national and absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi's sister, in connection with the alleged $2 billion PNB money laundering case, officials said on Monday.

The notice, which acts as an international arrest warrant, states that Purvi Deepak Modi, 44, is required on charges of "money laundering". The Enforcement Directorate has charged Purvi Modi with playing "a major role in laundering the proceeds of crime generated from the PNB scam and being a beneficiary of it".

"She is also the owner/director of several shell or investment companies formed solely for the purpose to launder the proceeds of crime in companies located in the UAE, British Virgin Islands and Singapore," the agency said in its probe report.

Extradition request against brother

The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved an extradition request to bring back Nirav Modi's brother Nishal Modi, officials said on Monday. The request was sent to the Home Ministry on Friday. The home minister will send it to Belgium, where Nishal Modi is believed to be holding up, through the External Affairs Ministry, they said.

