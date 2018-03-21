PNB Scam: False alarm at Andheri office of Gitanjali Gems, say police

On reaching, however, the police claimed the material being taken away was just scrap. Officers checked the vehicle filled with computers and papers and said it was only old papers and other discarded items



Gitanjali Gems' office in Arena House, MIDC, Andheri, has been shut for many days. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Andheri's MIDC area saw late-night drama on Sunday, after staff at Gitanjali Gems' office in Arena House removed sheaves of papers to be discarded. After an informant told the MIDC police that documents belonging to the group owned by Mehul Choksi, an accused in the PNB scam, were being smuggled out, a team rushed to the spot.

On reaching, however, the police claimed the material being taken away was just scrap. Officers checked the vehicle filled with computers and papers and said it was only old papers and other discarded items.

Late-night inspection

An officer said a team had visited the spot, but as only scrap had been loaded in the tempo, it did not intervene. mid-day visited Arena House and found the fourth-floor office locked but not sealed. A guard on the ground floor said the office had been shut for some days, and the police had visited it a few times. He said he was aware of the company being in trouble, but added that he didn't know about the exact police action.

ED mum

The ED and CBI are probing the scam and have attached several properties of Choksi and Nirav Modi. While the Andheri office does not feature in the list of CBI's attachments, the ED didn't respond. Choksi's lawyer, Advocate Sanjay Abbot, said, "I have no knowledge about it [removal of papers and computers]."

