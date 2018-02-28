Poacher traps set up to catch wild boars, kill leopards in Dahanu

Locals say wire snares set up to catch wild boars have trapped two spotted cats, killing one of them, and that increased patrolling in the area is needed urgently



The leopard in Dahanu that died after getting caught in a wire snare

A gang of poachers appears to have spread its traps in the Dahanu and Palghar belt, believe residents, after a leopard died on getting caught in a wire snare. Locals from Dahanu told mid-day that the need of the hour is to increase patrolling in the area, as the trend of installing snares for wild animals, especially wild boars, has been happening on a large scale but, unfortunately, leopards are ending up getting trapped and dying.

The accidental victim

A resident said, "Dahanu Forest Division has a good forested patch that's home to wild boars, leopards, mongooses, Small Indian Civet and other animals. Some people have been putting up wire snares to trap wild boars, but twice, the leopards have died because of the snares around their bodies. There might be more incidents locals aren't aware of. The need of the hour is to increase patrolling."

Late on Monday, the Dahanu Forest Division had got a call that an injured leopard with a wire snare around its body had entered a 5,000-sqft warehouse. When a team reached the spot along with the volunteers who have been helping the Division, they found the animal in a bad condition with a 2-inch deep cut due to the snare, leading to its intestines spilling out. Officials then prepared a plan, and around 12.30 am yesterday, a cage was set up inside the warehouse in which the leopard was trapped.

Promise of strict action

Speaking to mid-day, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dahanu Forest Division, Nanasaheb Ladkat said, "There are people who instal wire snares to trap other wild animals, though we have been conducting patrolling. "The injured leopard was rushed to SGNP in the wee hours of Tuesday, but unfortunately, it died. We are investigating the matter and strict action will be taken against those responsible for setting up the wire snare." Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "Our motive has always been to protect wildlife; I will immediately ask officials concerned to look into the issue, and necessary measures will be taken."

