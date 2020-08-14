Poison 2 teaser: Aftab Shivdasani's revenge drama mixed with rage, passion and redemption

ZEE5 has been one of the few OTT platforms which have consistently released original content whether it is films or web series. While the video streaming platform has seen great success from its launches, it is now time for one of their most loved franchises which are back with a season 2 – Poison. The teaser of the thriller is now out and it looks fantastic!

From the looks of it, Poison 2 will certainly be a one-up on the first season and will get to the audience a plot of revenge mixed with rage, passion, redemption, and deceit with some twists and turns that we will see in the series.

Poison 2 is a crime thriller web series directed by Vishal Pandya and produced by Panorama Entertainment & Bombay Media Works. Poison 2 has a stellar cast of Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra & Rahul Dev at the forefront. The show will also mark the digital debut of Aftab Shivdasani.

With a marvellous star cast and a spectacular plot, you would not want to miss out on this one! Stay tuned to ZEE5.

