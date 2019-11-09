Polaroid frame of mind

"As advanced as technology gets, everyone still wants to keep images in print. You want to put them up in your home or your office. These are memories you don't want to lose among the millions of pictures clicked and backed up on cloud," photographer Vaibhav Dalal tells us, adding, "A Polaroid makes you think about what you want to capture, because you get to shoot it just once." However, he suggests not to be too worried about wasting film, and argues that practicing is the only way to learn. According to Dalal, the advantages of using a Polaroid camera is that the pictures are raw, well-deliberated and of course, instant. "It's also a unique picture that no one will have except for you, unless you share it with your family and friends, which is what I do." - Vaibhav Dalal, Professional photographer

Pro tip:

Do not shake the film after taking a picture because it destroys the chemicals. Plus, they scratch easily, so take good care of them.

While Chitrangada Satarupa is known for her roles in Netflix dramas like Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal and Tikli and Laxmi Bomb, what is little known is that the film and theatre actor has also dabbled in photography. "I have worked on projects with a few artistes and fashion labels professionally," she reveals. For her, one the biggest USPs of owning a Polaroid camera is the charm of holding a picture in your hands instantly. "Also these cameras weren't available anywhere for a while. So, it's refreshing. I think we are nostalgic as a people and like looking back at things. It's like bell bottoms making a comeback every few years." Satarupa also loves to play with filters on apps. - Chitrangada Satarupa, Actress and photographer

Pro tip:

Try and use your films as soon as possible. Storing them begins affecting the quality.

Photographer Suvajeet Duttagupta feels that the charm of old school photography lies in its ability to add dimension to the instant culture we are so used to.

About the Polaroid's comeback, he says, "Aesthetics keep shifting over the years — the transition from crisp pictures to those with a more vintage character was bound to happen. Apps that offer such filters and features make it simple to choose from various effects to create a unique frame." Duttagupta points out that perhaps a big reason why these cameras are gaining currency is because they were built for amateurs. "They don't have too many settings and are just a lot of fun to point and shoot." - Suvajeet Duttagupta, Photographer

Pro tip:

Shoot in natural light.

Instagram culture has played a huge role in making these cameras — as well as apps that offer filters, which allow you to give regular photographs the look and feel of a Polaroid — popular. But Vinayak Grover, a photographer and food blogger who goes by the name, Lost and Hungry on Instagram, has an interesting take on it. He says, "Social media has turned all of us into storytellers, right? We want to document what is happening around us and to us, in a nuanced manner." He adds that the advantage of a Polaroid camera is that it's affordable. "Instax comes in pretty colours and is inexpensive, which makes it an excellent option if you are looking to experiment. I personally love Fujifilm Instax Wide 300." - Vinayak Grover

Pro tip:

Never cover the lens of the camera with your finger.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates