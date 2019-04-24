Police arrests Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife for his murder, cites turbulent marriage as motive

national

Apoorva, a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, was being questioned in connection with the killing since last Sunday

Representational image

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's lawyer wife Apoorva on charges of his murder, citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive, a senior police official said.

Rohit Shekhar, the son of the late veteran politician N D Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15 and 16, an autopsy report said.

"On the night of the incident, the couple had a fight over a relative. Rohit had been drinking all the way from Uttarakhand to Delhi and was not in a condition to resist. During the fight, she pounced on him and smothered him," Rajeev Ranjan, additional commissioner (Crime), told reporters.

The officer said the couple apparently did not have a happy marriage and had frequent fights.

"She has confessed. As of now, from the fact and circumstances, it seems the killing was not planned. The background was there that they had a turbulent marriage and Rohit Shekhar and his family were thinking of separation. After interrogation, it was found that Apoorva Shukla Tiwari and Rohit had a turbulent marriage. All her hopes with the marriage were belied," Ranjan said.

Apoorva, a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, was being questioned in connection with the killing since last Sunday.

Discrepancies were found in her statements which led police to suspect her involvement, the officer added. Rohit's mother Ujjwala on Sunday had alleged that Apoorva and her family were money-minded and wanted to acquire the family property. She had earlier said the couple had started having fights right from the first day of marriage.

On April 16, a servant found Rohit was bleeding from the nose. According to the postmortem report, the death occurred within two hours of his last meal around 11 pm.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates