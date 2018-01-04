Police baton-charge protesting PTI workers in Karachi

Activists of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were baton-charged in Karachi on Wednesday, when the party workers were protesting in favour of sugarcane farmers



In this Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, photo, Pakistan's opposition leader Imran Khan, center, speaks to the media in Islamabad, Pakistan. Khan, Pakistan's famous cricket star turned politician, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 as "ignorant and ungrateful" after the U.S. leader accused it of harboring terrorists. Pic/AP/PTI

Activists of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were baton-charged in Karachi on Wednesday, when the party workers were protesting in favour of sugarcane farmers. Police also fired water cannon to disperse the party activists, who reportedly indulged in stone pelting, from Metropole in Karachi. The incident has reportedly left six people injured.

The PTI activists were protesting against the refusal of sugar mills to pay the officially fixed price of cane crop to farmers. The police also detained 12 protesters including PTI senior leader Arif Alvi, who was later released, The Express Tribune reported. Earlier in the day, the PTI organized its Kisan Insaf Rally from Hyderabad, where the protesters announced their plan to stage a sit-in outside Sindh chief minister's house against the sugar mill owners.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan condemned the use of force against the protesters and said his party stood with the famers who should get the right price from the powerful sugar mills' owners. 'Shameful how Sindh govt used force in Karachi on a peaceful protest by sugar cane growers against the grave injustice being done to them by the sugar mills. We stand with the hard working farmers who should get the right price from the powerful sugar mills' owners cartel,' Khan said on twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go